Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal collision involving a motorcycle.
Highway patrol says the accident happened on West Parker Road and S.C. 253 around 1:20 a.m.
Lance Corporal David Jones said the victim was traveling east on West Parker Road when they ran off the road, hit the curb, then struck a utility pole.
Troopers say the victim, who has not yet been identified by the coroner, was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the vehicle on impact. The victim died on scene.
The Greenville County Coroner later identified the deceased as 44-year-old Troy Lee Moser of Iva. Mr. Moser's death has been ruled an accident.
Highway Patrol and the Coroners office are investigating the crash.
