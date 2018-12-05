SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) The Spartanburg County Coroner announced the death of an elderly Roebuck woman Wednesday afternoon.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said 85-year-old Sue Elizabeth Sanders of Carolina Country Club Road passed away from her injuries sustained in a car crash Tuesday night.
Clevenger says his office was called to Regional Medical Center around 10:45 p.m.
Sanders' cause of death is listed as closed head and multiple body trauma secondary to a two vehicle collision.
SCHP is working alongside the coroner's office. Details on the crash have yet to be released.
