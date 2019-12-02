ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner said a 19-year-old driver on his way home from a concert in Georgia passed away after the car he was driving collided with a guardrail and a metal pole along I-85 Monday afternoon.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 12:24 p.m. near mile marker 8 in Anderson County.
The coroner says 19-year-old Sheldon Azariah Williams, from Charlotte, and a passenger were traveling home from a concert in Atlanta, Georgia when he apparently lost control of his vehicle.
Williams reportedly traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail and metal pole. He passed away on scene. The coroner says Williams' passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center for treatment.
The coroner says drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.
Townville EMS, the Townville Fire Department and SCHP responded to the scene. An investigation is being conducted by both troopers and the Coroner's Office.
MORE NEWS:
Student arrested after shots fired at Wisconsin high school, police say
Injured South Carolina QB Jake Bentley announces plan to transfer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.