SC-72 shut down in Union County

 (FOX Carolina/ January 23, 2020)

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died after a head-on collision in Union County.

Around 9:15 a.m. Friday, the Union County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 63-year-old Lauran Johnston Martinez of Blair, SC.

SCHP says the collision on SC-72 near Edwards Road unfolded around 8 p.m. on Thursday. According to troopers, a 2003 Mitsubishi coupe was driving north on the highway while the driver of a 2011 KIA sedan traveled south. The driver of the sedan crossed the center line, hitting the Mitsubishi head-on.

Troopers say Martinez was not wearing a seat belt and died on scene. The driver of the sedan was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Hospital for treatment.

