LAURENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the victim from a head-on crash in Laurens County on Friday night.
Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp idenitified the victim as 18-year-old Christopher Tyrone Evans from Laurens. Canupp said Evans died at the scene from Blunt Force Trauma.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Hwy. 76.
Troopers say a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on Hwy. 76 and a Dodge Charger was traveling west. The Chevrolet traveled left of center and hit the Charger head-on, according to troopers.
The driver of the Charger was flown to the hospital by helicopter.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
