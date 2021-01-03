SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office investigating a crash that killed a 19-year-old in Duncan.
According to the coroner's office, the single vehicle crash occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of South Spencer Street and Spring Street. The driver was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he later passed.
The coroner identified the driver as 19-year-old Caleb Isaac Morales.
The Duncan Police Department is also investigating this crash.
Stay tuned for more information.
