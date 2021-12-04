GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim who passed away on Saturday morning during a single-car crash along West Blue Ridge Drive.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 19-year-old Karen Jannet Blanco from Easley. Evans said in a press release, "Karen Jannet Blanco, a 19 year old female, was an unrestrained passenger in the front seat of a pick-up truck that was traveling from West Parker Road toward Cedar Lane Road. The pick-up truck went off the right shoulder of the roadway in a curve and struck a large tree. Ms. Blanco was partially ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene." Blanco died from blunt force injuries to the head, according to Evans.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:00 a.m. on December 4. According to troopers, the car was traveling along West Blue Ridge Drive when it went off the right side of the road, overturned and struck multiple trees.
The driver and one passenger were transported to the hospital for further treatment. The third passenger sadly passed away at the scene.
