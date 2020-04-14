ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said he was called to the hospital after a shooting in Anderson Tuesday.
Shore said the shooting happened on East Market Street at Fortson Homes Apartments shortly after 11 a.m.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at the hospital, Shore said. Later Tuesday, he identified the deceased as Deandre Shymear Willford.
Shore says Willford lived on East Whitner Street - nearly three blocks away from where he was shot.
The apartment complex was roped off with crime scene tape Tuesday afternoon as police investigated.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Anderson police for additional details.
MORE NEWS - No bond for a man accused in the strangulation and assault of Upstate elderly woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.