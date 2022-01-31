GENERIC- Deadly Crash

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said one person died in a singular-vehicle crash along the interstate Friday, Jan. 29.

The crash happened on I-85 near exit 7 just before 5:30 p.m., according to the coroner. Both occupants in the car were taken to PRISMA Greenville Memoria Hospital where the passenger died.

The coroner identified the passenger as Jonathan Philip Panagakos, 22.

