GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 23-year-old was killed in a two car collision in Greer Thursday evening, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
The coroner said around 6 p.m., Danny Eugene Hiers III of Greenville was involved in a crash on East Wade Hampton Boulevard at the intersection of Ridgewood Drive.
Hiers was sadly pronounced dead on scene, said the coroner.
