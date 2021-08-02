GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A suspect in connection to a shooting that killed three victims and injured a child on Monday in Greenwood was arrested in Florida, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the suspect, 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell, was arrested in a Red Roof Inn in Jacksonville, Florida, overnight. During the investigation, Powell's status was upgraded from person of interest to suspect.
Powell took a commercial flight to Florida following the shooting, according to officials.
The United States Marshall Service, The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and local law enforcement all assisted in the search, according to deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, Powell is charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday that they responded to Heddy Road just before 3 p.m. for a shooting where three people died at the scene and one child was injured. The child was taken to the hospital but is said to be in stable condition.
The Greenwood County Coroner's office identified the victims as Randy Grant Perkins, 56, Megan Lee Gale Dinkins, 30, and Shay Nicole Dinkins, 11. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Kelly says that the person of interest has some relation to the victims but they are still working to get more details. Powell also has contacts in the area as well as some in Georgia, according to the Kelly.
Powell had previous encounters with law enforcement, but they were minor in nature.
You can watch the full press conferences below.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed that it is assisting with the investigation.
On Wednesday, Aug. 4, Powell was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Kelly. He was charged with three counts of murder, one county of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
On Thursday, Aug. 5, Jeffrey Powell waived his right to be present for his bond hearing and his lawyer appeared on his behalf. In the hearing, the judge denied Powell's bond and will allow the circuit court to decide his bond.
The cops just busted into my next door neighbors apartment looking for the guy, and cops posted watching us. I ain’t ever seen this dude in my life, but the cops need to calm down, being aggressive with my neighbor. She can’t help where this dudes mail was sent
