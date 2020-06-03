Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway patrol were called to a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning in Anderson County.
According to highway patrol, the accident happened around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. 76 at Phil Watson Road, approximately 1.5 miles north of Anderson.
Troopers say the victim was walking along U.S. 76 in the westbound lane when a vehicle traveling west struck them.
Highway patrol says the driver of that vehicle fled following the crash. We're told the victim died on scene.
Later Wednesday afternoon, the Anderson County Coroner identified the victim as Dennis Ray Whitaker, 51, of Anderson.
Troopers say at the time, it's unknown what kind of vehicle struck Whitaker, but say they could be suffering from possible damage on the front and drivers side of the vehicle.
Both the Anderson County Coroner's Office and SCHP are investigating the incident.
If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or you can call Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC
