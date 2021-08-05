GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are investigating a deadly incident involving a train and pedestrian, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the incident happened at Anderson Road and Fortner Avenue Thursday night.
The pedestrian, later identified as 52-year-old Alton Clarence Galloway, died at the scene, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
This incident remains under investigation by the Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office.
