OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol say a man involved in a moped accident in Oconee County has died.
The crash happened on Doyle Street around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Troopers said the driver was not wearing a helmet when traveling north on Doyle Street when he lost control and spilled into the roadway.
The driver was taken to Prisma Health Hospital by helicopter.
Troopers say the driver died at the hospital at 7:06 a.m. on Wednesday.
Coroner Karl Addis identified the deceased as Jim Rose, 68, of Westminster.
Addis said Rose died from complications from a head injury.
MORE NEWS: Dozens of tickets handed out in Clemson as officers work to enforce mask ordinance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.