EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Easley firefighters say that one person died in a fire that occurred earlier on North 1st St. behind City Hall on Saturday.
The Easley Fire department says they were called to the fire at around 8:52 Saturday morning. Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire in just over half an hour.
The Pickens County Coroner's office identified the homeowner who died in the fire as 89-year-old Charles Hamilton.
Easley fire chief Matthew Littleton shared a statement on the incident.
"Our hearts are broken for the family and our community. I ask for your thoughts and prayers as the family begins to heal."
The investigation into the fire is ongoing.
