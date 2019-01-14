Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the man found dead inside the Dick James Law Firm Monday as the firm's namesake: Richard William James.
Police said employees discovered James' body when they arrived at the office on Rutherford Street shortly after 8 a.m.
James, 81, practiced law in South Carolina for more than 40 years.
The coroner listed the manner of death as suicide.
