Death investigation outside Greenville law firm

Police and the coroner investigating after body found outside law firm (Jan. 14, 2018)

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the man found dead inside the Dick James Law Firm Monday as the firm's namesake: Richard William James.

Police said employees discovered James' body when they arrived at the office on Rutherford Street shortly after 8 a.m.

James, 81, practiced law in South Carolina for more than 40 years.

The coroner listed the manner of death as suicide.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.