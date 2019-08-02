SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed on a bicycle Thursday night in Boiling Springs.
The coroner says 43-year-old Kimberly Wallace of Grouse Lane in Boiling Springs died around 2:26 a.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
According to troopers, the accident happened at 11:49 p.m. Thursday night along the 1900 block of Boiling Springs Road, also known as SC-9. A viewer tipped FOX Carolina off to the scene, noting it was near 4th Street.
Troopers say a 72-year-old man driving a 2003 Ford truck was traveling south along SC-9 when he struck Wallace who was also traveling south while riding a bicycle.
Highway patrol says Wallace was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. The coroner's office confirms they were called to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Troopers say the accident remains under investigation and at this time have not said if charges have been filed against the driver of the truck.
