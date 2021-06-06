GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office identifies the bicyclist killed during a deadly hit-and-run on Sulphur Springs Road near the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Carli Brewer Soukup from Taylors, SC.
Soukup was a fifth grade teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary, according to a release from Greenville County Schools. The district says that a GCS Care Team of grief counselors will be at the school on Monday to offer support to staff.
GCS says that parents can also bring their students into school on Monday for support.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans released this statement regarding the incident, "the bicyclist was crossing Sulphur Springs Road on the Swamp Rabbit Trail when it was struck by a vehicle that, then, left the scene. The bicyclist, identified as Carli Brewer Soukup, was pronounced dead on scene by Greenville County EMS."
An autopsy will be preformed be preformed on June 7, 2021, according to officials.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says that the crash occurred at around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday. He says that an unknown vehicle struck the bicyclist while they were crossing a crosswalk.
Master Trooper Bolt adds that the vehicle driver left the scene following the crash. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Master Trooper Bolt.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they are investigating the crash with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
