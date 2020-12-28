GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that it identified two bodies found at Northgate Manor Apartments on Monday.
The coroner says that the bodies were identified as 43-year-old Lawanda Kay Morrison and her mother, 58-year-old Ruby Lee Foster.
According to the coroner, there is no information that led them to believe another person caused their deaths and no foul play is suspected at this time.
Greer police were also on the scene.
Police say that they are still in the early stages of the investigation and had no further information to release.
A forensic exam is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the coroner.
Stay tuned for updates.
