SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a body was discovered at Clifton Beach after reports of a drowning Thursday evening.
According to the coroner, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a body was located after several agencies were involved in a search. The victim was later as 36-year-old Rodricus Copeland.
The Converse Fire Department were the first to respond to the call. The fire department was assisted by officials with EMS, SCDNR, Spartanburg sheriffs dive team, Holly Springs Fire, Glendale Fire, Henderson County N.C. rescue team, Startex Fire, Cowpens Fire, and Drayton Fire department dive teams.
An 11-year-old boy drowned at the beach earlier this month.
MORE ON THIS STORY: Coroner: An 11-year-old boy drowned at Clifton Beach Saturday afternoon
