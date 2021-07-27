LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Coroner's Office confirmed that a body was found near Lake Greenwood on Tuesday.
The body was identified by the coroner as 33-year-old Jonathan Myreck of Spartanburg.
According to the coroner, Myreck was located at around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon near Skipper Landing.
Myreck's cause of death is unknown, but an autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday, according to the coroner.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources had been searching Lake Greenwood since Saturday.
PREVIOUSLY: SCDNR continues search for man who jumped from boat on Lake Greenwood
