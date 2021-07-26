OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in a home near Townville Monday, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Dispatch got a call around 1:20 p.m. from a family member of the person who lived at the home on Hemlock Drive in the Timberlake One subdivision after they found the body inside one of the rooms.
The Oconee County Coroner's Office identified the body as 74-year-old Hartwell A. Lassiter.
The coroner says that Lassiter had been deceased for three to five days before he was found.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death, although no injuries were observed, the coroner confirmed.
The investigation is still early and no other information was provided by the Sheriff’s Office.
