GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said that they're conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a vacant mobile home along East Pine Lake Circle.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the body was found after a bystander called 911 at around 11:45 a.m.
Deputies said that when they arrived, they discovered the body with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound.
The Greenville County Coroner's office identified the victim as 24-year-old Tommy Emmaus Anderson, Jr. of Taylors. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday.
