ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that death of a man found on Monday near Parker Rd. has been ruled a homicide.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a scene in Enoree at 5:34 p.m. in reference to a body that had been discovered.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 21-year-old Travis Scott McCall Jr. of Enoree.
The sheriff's office and coroner's office are both continuing their investigations.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
