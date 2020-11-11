INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a bicyclist died Monday after a collision with a car on New Cut Rd. in the Inman area.
According to a release from SCHP, the incident occurred around 8:00 Monday night as the driver of a 2011 BMW was travelling west on New Cut Rd. when the vehicle struck a cyclist that was headed east in the westbound lane of New Cut Rd.
Troopers say that the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and passed away at the hospital on Monday.
The Spartanburg Coroner's Office identified the cyclist as 31-year-old Ihor Victor Kosenko, who recently moved to Spartanburg for work opportunities.
