HART COUNTY, GA. (FOX CAROLINA) -- 2 people have died and 3 were injured after a traffic accident involving a bus in Hart County on Sunday morning.
The accident involved two vehicles, fire department officials said. One a charter bus, another an SUV.
Fire officials say the accident happened at Knox Bridge Rd. and Hwy 59 around 6 a.m.
Three were transported to the hospital with injuries, officials said.
The coroner identified the two fatalities of the accident. James Patrick, 76, of Pendleton passed away, the coroner released.
Morgan Wilson, 18, who was headed to Panama City with her grandmother, unfortunately passed away as well, the coroner says.
The roadway was blocked Sunday morning, but is now back open.
