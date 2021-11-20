UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Union County Coroner's Office identified the person who died after they crashed into a ditch in Union County earlier this month.
Union County Coroner William Holcombe identified the victim as 39-year-old Nicholas A. Richelshagen from Union County. Richelshagen passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Saturday.
According to troopers, the crash happened on Friday, November 12 at 3:57 p.m. on Hwy. 215 near Echo Valley Road.
Troopers said a car was traveling south on Hwy. 215 when they passed an unknown vehicle, and ran off the right side of the road hitting a ditch and embankment.
Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries, and later died, according to troopers.
