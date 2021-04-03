CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina)- A driver died on Friday morning after a collision left them trapped in a flaming vehicle according to the Cherokee County Coroner.
The Cherokee County Coroner, Dennis Fowler, says that the collision happened near Blacksburg and only involved a single vehicle. The name of the victim will not be released until they can confirm an identity can through dental records.
According to Fowler, the crash occurred around 1:00 AM, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned, and caught fire.
Fowler says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. It took more than an hour for members of the CKC Fire Department and Coroner's Office to remove the victim from the vehicle.
On Saturday, Fowler identified the victim as 22-year-old William Meek Faulkner.
