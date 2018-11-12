TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Greenville County coroner has confirmed their office responded to a car accident Monday afternoon on Highway 25 at Allen Road in Traveler's Rest.
Troopers reported the crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on Highway 25 northbound.
According to the coroner, a 2012 Volkswagen sedan was driving north on Highway 25 when it crossed the center line. It was hit by a 2000 Lincoln carrying two passengers.
Troopers said both the driver and passenger of the Lincoln were seat belted, but injured and taken to the hospital.
The coroner said the driver of the sedan was the only passenger of the vehicle. The driver was identified as 37-year-old Taqunia Vashalai Collins of Hendersonville, NC.
Troopers said Collins was seat belted, but entrapped. She was pronounced dead on scene.
No details have been provided concerning the other vehicle.
SCHP and the coroner's office are investigating the accident.
