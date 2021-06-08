PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died after overturning and hitting two houses in Pickens County.
According to SCHP, at approximately 10:55 p.m., a driver was head north on Madden Bridge Road when they ran off the left side of the roadway, hit a ditch and a culvert, and overturned. The truck then hit a utility pole, a parked vehicle, and then two houses.
The coroner's office identified the driver as 28-year-old David Lee Smith of Central.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
