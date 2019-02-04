Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal collision just south of Belton.
Troopers say the car was traveling south on Cherokee Road when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were initially trying to stop the driver in Belton for reckless driving. They said the suspect fled, but deputies did not engage in a pursuit.
They did however locate the vehicle after it crashed.
Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and died on scene.
The Anderson County Coroner later identified the deceased as Thomas Jefferson of Belton. We're told he actually lived on Cherokee Road.
He passed away as a result of blunt force trauma.
