GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers said a man has died following a collision in Greenwood County early Saturday morning.
The collision occurred on Dead Fall Road at 12:10 a.m.
According to troopers, the driver ran off the left side of the road, striking a ditch and hitting a tree.
The coroner identified the driver as 31-year-old Michael Ross Wiedemann of Greenwood.
His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.
The coroner said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
