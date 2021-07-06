NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was sadly killed after running off the road just after midnight on Tuesday.
According to SCHP, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a driver in a truck was heading south on Mudlick Road when they veered of off the right side of the road and then went off the left side and into a ditch. The truck then overturned and hit a tree.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 42-year-old William Cook.
This incident remains under investigation by the coroner's office and highway patrol.
