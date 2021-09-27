LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the driver who died following a crash on Monday just outside of Landrum.
Clevenger said his office was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical center this afternoon after the victim passed away. Clevenger identified the victim as 69-year-old Len Foongpeng from Landrum. Foongpeng was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m., according to Clevenger.
Clevenger said a forensic examination is scheduled for September 27.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed earlier that one person died during the crash
According to SCHP, the driver of a 2003 Ford pick up was driving east on SC-14 when he crossed left of center and hit a 2006 Lotus two-door coupe head on.
The driver of the Lotus was transported to the hospital where they later died.
The driver of the Ford was also injured and was not seat belted, according to troopers.
SCHP confirmed that the driver of the Ford, identified as Joe Smith, is charged with driving left of center.
