SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died following a crash in Spartanburg Co.
According to SCHP, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a driver in a Lexus was heading west on US 176, tried to turn onto Dogwood Club Road, and was hit by a BMW.
Troopers said both drivers were not wearing seatbelts, entrapped, and taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the BMW later passed away at the hospital.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 19-year-old Arthur Simpson Jr.
