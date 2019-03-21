Abbeville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday morning, at approximately 12 a.m., troopers with the South Carolina Highway patrol were called to the scene of a fatal collision where a man was entrapped in a vehicle.
According to troopers, the victim, now identified by the coroner's office as 27-year-old Ty Sullivan Hull, of Abbeville, was traveling west on Abbeville Highway approximately 5.7 miles north of Abbeville when his vehicle ran off the left side of the road striking a tree near Old Landfill Road.
Troopers say Hull was driving a 1997 Chevy Tahoe and was wearing his seatbelt, but despite that, died on scene after being trapped in the vehicle.
Both the Abbeville County Coroner's Office and the SC Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the accident.
