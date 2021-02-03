CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that a driver died after striking a tree in an attempt to evade law enforcement on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred at around 9:04 pm on Ray Blackley Road where troopers say the driver of a 2005 Toyota Sedan ran off the left side of the road and passed away at the scene after hitting the tree.
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office say that they attempted to stop the driver for a traffic violation in the Green Creek Community. According to the sheriff's office, the driver did not stop and reached speeds of 90 mph during the pursuit.
Wednesday morning the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the man as 38-year-old, Wayne Keith Smith Jr., of Campobello.
The investigation is ongoing by both the South Carolina Highway Patrol, M.A.I.T, and the coroner's office.
