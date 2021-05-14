Chris Scott lists detours as a deadly crash causes a road block on I-385 near exit 41.

385 crash

Crash on I-385 near exit 41. (FOX Carolina / May 14)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to a deadly crash that has shut down part of the interstate.

According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 a.m. on I-385 near exit 41 southbound.

The coroner's office identified the victim as 48-year-old Thelma Marie Leake of Greenville. She sadly passed away at the scene.

SCDOT said as of 9:44 a.m., all lanes are closed due to this crash.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

