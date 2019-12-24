Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal crash near Easley.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 11:40 a.m. a half-a-mile north of Easley on U.S. 123.
Troopers say a 2006 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling south when it went off the left side of the road, struck the culvert and overturned.
Troopers say the driver, now identified as 78-year-old Al Romeo Alexander of Stanley, N.C., was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene.
