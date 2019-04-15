SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died when their car overturned on SC 56 in Spartanburg Monday afternoon.
According to troopers, the single occupant of a Hyundai SUV was traveling west on Highway 56 near Dairy Ridge Road around 4 p.m. when their car went off the right side of the road.
Troopers say the car then flipped. The driver was not seat belted during the incident, and was ejected from the car as it overturned.
They were pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Samantha Danielle Cartee, 42, of Spartanburg.
