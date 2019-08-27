GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Troopers are investigating a single vehicle collision, that took place six miles outside Gaffney.
According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1999 sedan went off the side of Corinth Road, and fatally struck a tree.
The coroner identified the driver as 53-year-old John Bradley McCullough of Transit Drive in Greenville.
Coroner Fowler said McCullough was wearing a seatbelt and an airbag did deploy on impact.
