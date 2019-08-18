ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a driver who led them on a brief pursuit, passed away after their car veered off the roadway and struck an embankment early Sunday morning.
According to the Sheriff's Office, one of their deputies observed a tan 2004 GMC Yukon speeding, failing to stop at a red light, and recklessly driving on East Shockley Ferry Road.
Rather than stop when the deputy turned on the blue lights, officials say the suspect driver accelerated - initiating a brief pursuit.
Officials say the Yukon led the deputy north onto Lewis Street, where they were observed leaving the roadway.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the car hit an embankment, and then a tree, before overturning.
The driver was unfortunately not seatbelted, and was ejected from the vehicle. EMS transported them to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
DRIVER IDENTIFIED
The coroner has identified the driver as 29-year-old Brandon Christopher Fennell.
The coroner says the investigation indicates that speed and illicit drug use were contributing factors in the crash. A toxicology test is pending.
The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
