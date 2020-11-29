UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a driver has died after their vehicle ran off the road in Union County.
According to SCHP, at approximately 4:43 a.m. a Dodge Charger was traveling south on SC Highway 49 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and utility box, crossed over Lower Fairforest Church Road and struck a tree.
Troopers said the driver was fatally injured. There were no passengers in the car at the time.
The Union Co. Coroner's Office identified the driver as 25-year-old Janasia Bennett.
