LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was dead after a two car collision Saturday morning in Laurens County.
Troopers say the accident happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-26 Westbound near mile marker 46.
According to troopers, two cars were traveling West when they struck- causing both vehicles to run off the right side of the roadway.
The driver of a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck and their passenger were seatbelted during the collision. Neither person was injured, entrapped or ejected.
Troopers say the driver of the second vehicle- a 1999 Toyota four door- hit an embankment, causing it to overturn and proceed to hit a tree.
The driver was seatbelted, but entrapped. Troopers said they passed away on the scene as a result of their injuries.
Laurens County Deputie Coroner Bobbie Jo Blakley identified the driver as 35-year-old Patrick Nathaniel Davis of Lexington, SC.
Davis was pronounced dead at 1:55 a.m. due to blunt force trauma.
No charges were filed in the incident.
