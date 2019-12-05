SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a collision that unfolded Thursday night on Plemmons Road was fatal.
According to highway patrol, a 2008 Lexus was traveling north on Plemmons Road near Duncan Reidville Road around 9:20 p.m. when troopers say it went off the left side of the road, striking a tree.
We're told multiple emergency crews responded to the accident.
Troopers say the victim was wearing a seatbelt, but was entrapped in the vehicle following the crash and died on scene.
The coroner later identified the victim as 28-year-old Jaime Daniel Correa of Lyman.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office are investigating the crash.
