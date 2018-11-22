GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A motorist passed away in an Upstate hospital after a single-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.
SCHP says the collision happened at 4:30 p.m. on Old Laurens Highway and Airport Road, just north of Greenwood. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Jeep was traveling north when the vehicle veered left, going off the road and into a ditch before ultimately hitting a tree.
The driver was taken to a hospital where they later passed away.
Greenwood County coroner Sonny Cox later released that the victim was 67-year-old Robbie Turnage of Abbeville. Her death was ruled as an accident and she died of blunt force trauma.
SCHP continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.