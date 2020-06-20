ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Troopers say a driver has passed away after an accident on I-85 near the 34 mm, on Saturday.
The accident happened around 1:17 a.m.
According to Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling southbound through Anderson County, when the motorcycle ran off the the left side of the road, striking a tree and a sign, and ejecting the driver.
The driver was wearing a helmet, but did pass away due to their injuries.
He was identified by the coroner as 38 year old, Myreon Jamar Smith.
After the driver was ejected, the motorcycle continued to travel, striking another tree and eventually catching fire.
