ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died in a late night crash along Carpenter Road in Anderson County.
Troopers said the driver was heading south on Carpenter Road around 11:30 p.m. when they went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
The driver, identified by the coroner's office as David Earl Bigby, 42, was not wearing a seatbelt and sadly passed away on scene.
