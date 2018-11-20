GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said two people have died after a head-on crash along a sharp curve on Sandy Flat Road Tuesday morning.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 9:00 a.m. about two and half miles south of Greer.
Troopers with the SCHP say a 21-year-old driver was traveling north on Sandy Flat Road when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading south in a head-on-collision.
Both drivers died at the scene.
The coroner said the crash happened in a sharp curve near the intersection.
The coroner identified the victim whose car was hit as Dawn Taylor Epps, 56, of Bluegrass Court in Taylors.
The coroner identified the driver of the car who drifted in Epps' lane as Austin Taylor Buice, 21, of Old Batson Road in Taylors.
The road was blocked after the crash but reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m.
