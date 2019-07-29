AP train track GENERIC

DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Coroner said a Duncan man has died after being struck by a train early Sunday morning.

The collision happened on the trestle at SC 290 and Robinson Road, which crosses over the Tyger River.

The coroner said Justin William High, 30, of Vaughn Road was pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m.

Duncan police and the Norfolk Southern railroad police are investigating.

